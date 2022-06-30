Shame on the government for targeting Jersey Mikes (Opinion)

Jersey Mike's Sub's is a worldwide — yes, worldwide — sandwich chain based in Manasquan.

The owner, Peter Cancro, is an extremely generous self-made man who took over the business when he was 17 years old. He started working at Jersey Mike's when he was 14 in 1972.

His story is an amazing tale of the true American dream with hard work, perseverance, generosity and seizing opportunities.

Their crime was to allow 14- and 15-year olds to work more than three hours and past 7 p.m.

It's great that the government has the time to check the time sheets of high school kids looking to make a buck and help struggling businesses thrive and serve the community.

If you've ordered food out or been to a local restaurant in the last two years you know first hand it's been a struggle to operate a business and stay afloat. But that's not a concern for the evil bureaucrats that populate government agencies, who've never had to worry about making a payroll or their future without a fat government pension.

When I see a story like this it boils my blood. With all the real problems threatening the future of this country's survival, they're going after a sub shop that employs teenagers. It should be up to the parents or the kids themselves if they don't want to work or until what time. Our state and federal governments have its priorities so mixed up, it's tragic and sad.

Peter Cancro can afford the fines. He's given millions of dollars to charity over the years. He started working there himself at the age of 14. Thank God there wasn't a government hack looking over his shoulder at the time looking to grab for money for the government. As if businesses don't pay enough in taxes already.

It's the principle of targeting a person of such great integrity who's running a successful business to put another 24K into the government treasury.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

