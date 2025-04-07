Woman jumps out of a moving ambulance on a busy NJ highway

🚑 A woman jumped out of a moving ambulance

🚑 It's not clear why

🚑 She suffered serious injuries

MOUNT LAUREL — A Gloucester County woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after jumping out of a moving ambulance on a busy South Jersey roadway Friday afternoon.

A Ford Transit ambulance was traveling northbound on Route 295 near milepost 38.2 in Mount Laurel on April 4, just before 2 p.m., when a rear seat passenger, a 37-year-old woman from Sewell, jumped out of the moving vehicle, according to New Jersey State Police.

As a result, she sustained serious injuries.

While it’s not clear what those injuries were, why she jumped out of the ambulance, or why she needed an ambulance to begin with, the incident remains under investigation.

This wreaked havoc on Route 295 as the afternoon drive commute was getting underway. According to New Jersey 101.5 Traffic reporter Jill Myra, all lanes were closed on Northbound Route 295 at Exit 36 (Route 73/Mount Laurel), the ramps from Route 73 to 295 were closed, and the ramp at 295 North to 73 South was also shut.

Traffic was heavy through the area, especially on the southbound side of Route 295, due to rubberneckers.

The roadway has since reopened.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom