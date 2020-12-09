I realize that I may be making your holiday gift list very difficult because I’m eliminating a lot of things that are commonly purchased as gifts at Christmas. But I’ve got to tell you, when you’re buying things for coworkers or acquaintances, just get a gift card. The reason that I say that is that if you don’t have a close personal relationship with someone, you can never get them the perfect gift.

So why even try? After all, do you really want to pile on an imperfect gift, one that they have to return after the holidays or regift to someone else? The imperfect gift, the one that you just bought to check off your list looks just like that: I checked your name off my list of obligatory gift recipients. So here are some cheesy typical gifts that nobody really wants this year.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.