Seton Hall student dies of ‘medical emergency’ in residence hall

SOUTH ORANGE — A Seton Hall undergraduate student died in the Neumann Hall residence hall because of an undisclosed medical emergency, according to a letter from the university's president.

The student was not identified by university President Joseph E. Nyre, who did not disclose the nature of the emergency pending a medical examiner's report.

“We ache with the knowledge that someone so young will no longer be present among us, and we mourn with family and friends who are being told of this loss,” Nyre wrote.

Neumann Hall is a residence hall for upper class students but is currently being used as a COVID-19 quarantine space, according to the student newspaper The Setonian.

According to the university website, the residence hall was being used as for travel quarantine for students arriving on campus from out of state for the spring 2021 semester. New Jersey lifted its travel restrictions in May but some travel quarantine is still recommended by the CDC.

Counseling will be made available and a service of remembrance will he held at an “appropriate time,” according to Nyre.

This is the second Seton Hall student to die this month. Nidhi Rana, 18, died in the floods from Ida after being swept into the Passaic River. She was with Ayush Rana, 21, a Montclair State University student who also died.

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story should have said that two students from Seton Hall have died this month.

