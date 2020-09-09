The coronavirus pandemic has also reshaped some of New Jersey's 9/11 observances.

At least three events in Essex and Gloucester counties will be live-streamed instead of in person this year.

Following is a short list of ceremonies across the state to memorialize the 19th year since the terror attacks of 2001.

Monmouth County 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Friday, Sept. 11

8 a.m.

9/11 Memorial at Mount Mitchill

Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook, 460 Ocean Boulevard, Atlantic Highlands

The ceremony will honor the 147 Monmouth County residents lost in the attacks.

All are welcome but parking is limited. There is no remote parking available. The park will be open for extended hours until 11 p.m., Friday through Sunday, Sept. 11–13.

Monmouth County’s Tribute in Lights, visible from Mount Mitchill, will be illuminated during these extended hours.

Middletown (Monmouth County)

Middletown Remembers: 19th Anniversary of the World Trade Center Tragedy

Friday, Sept. 11

7:30 p.m.

Middletown WTC Memorial Gardens 36 Church Street, Middletown (next to the Middletown Arts Center)

Join for a moment of silence and wreath tribute to honor Middletown friends and neighbors lost in the World Trade Center attack. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Parking will be available at the Middletown Train Station. Police will be directing traffic. Tribute will be held rain or shine.

Woodbridge (Middlesex County)

“A Township Remembers” interfaith memorial service

Friday, Sept. 11

6 p.m.

Woodbridge High School, 1 Samuel Lupo Place, Woodbridge

The program will commemorate the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks with services honoring nine Woodbridge residents who lost their lives on 9/11, as well as a salute to township first responders.

Mountainside (Union County)

Friday, Sept. 11

Union County September 11th Memorial at Echo Lake Park, Mountainside.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office will provide a uniformed Honor Guard standing watch from 6 to 9 p.m., at which point the memorial will close for the night. The public is invited to bring and light candles in memory of those lost, including the 60 Union County residents who perished in the World Trade Center attacks of 2001. The Union County Department of Parks and Recreation also will contribute candles to the memorial.

Wildwood Crest 9/11 Memorial Service (Cape May County)

Friday, Sept. 11

5:30 p.m.

Turtle Gut Park, at New Jersey and Miami Avenues in Wildwood Crest

A ceremony will remember those who perished in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Seaside Park (Ocean County)

September 11th Memorial Gathering

Friday, September 11

10 a.m.

Clock on the Marina lawn

There will be a wreath-laying in observance of 9/11, at the September 11th Memorial

Eatontown (Monmouth County)

Friday, September 11

7 p.m. to midnight

607 Industrial Way

Ceremony hosted by Eat Clean Bro owner Jamie Giovinazzo, at the business’ new location. There will be a light memorial and “speeches from those directly impacted by the tragedy” of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Virtual ceremonies and observances:

Essex County

Friday, Sept. 11

Live stream starting at 8 a.m.

“Essex County Remembers” will be held remotely and live streamed on the Essex County website and social media channels.

Eagle Rock Reservation will be closed to the public from 5 to 10 a.m. while the ceremony is being held to mark the 19th anniversary of the tragedies in New York, Washington, DC, and Pennsylvania.

Gloucester County

Patriot’s Day Ceremony will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony will be prerecorded this year from the Place of Reflection in Chestnut Branch Park in Mantua, for the safety of families and attendees. The county will share the 2020 ceremony on Facebook, YouTube and the county website. The ceremony will also be viewable on local TV channels on Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. on Comcast Channel 97 or Verizon Channel 34.

Hudson County

Empty Sky Memorial

Liberty State Park, 1 Audrey Zapp Drive, Jersey City

Due to the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Empty Sky Memorial 5K Run/Walk has been changed into a Virtual 5K Run/Walk. Check out the 5K Race link for more information on Registration and Sponsorship for this year's virtual race.