SEPTA train fatally hits woman on tracks near West Trenton

EWING — A woman was struck and killed by a train on the tracks near the West Trenton SEPTA station on Tuesday night.

The woman was struck around 8:30 p.m. by a train headed to Center City Philadelphia that did not have time to stop before contact was made, according to SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch.

"No foul play is suspected, however, it is unclear at this time whether it was a suicide or an accident," Busch said in an email. SEPTA transit police and Ewing police are investigating the crash. Busch did not disclose the identity of the deceased.

Busch said two crew members and a passenger on board were not injured in the crash. Service was suspended from West Trenton the rest of the evening; normal service resumed on Wednesday morning.

Ewing police did not immediately return a message on Wednesday morning.

