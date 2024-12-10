Send us your funniest ‘Santa fail’ pics for a chance to win big

Do you know what would make your holidays merry and bright? The chance to win big with NJ Lottery tickets!

How can you easily make that happen? I’ll get to that in a moment… first, let me paint a picture.

It seems like any parent has been there: you think it’s a holiday tradition that you take your kids to get pictures with Santa.

Canva Canva loading...

You get your kids all dressed up; they’re all decked out in red and green, their hair is combed, and so on.

You wait in line to meet the big man, anticipation growing, and then once you have your turn and the helper elf gets your child on Santa’s lap… all Hell breaks loose.

The perfect photo you were picturing in your mind of your kids with Santa Claus, in reality, is just a photo of a man trying his best as your son or daughter is loudly sobbing on his lap.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

In the moment? Awful. Afterward? Completely hilarious. Especially if you’re me, and guess what? I’m in a giving mood this holiday season.

I want to make the best of the awkward situation. Submit your “Santa fail” photos for a chance to win NJ Lottery tickets from the New Jersey Prize Team.

Wallet Full of Money Credit: moodboard loading...

All you have to do is upload your picture in the form below (please note that entering your photo gives New Jersey 101.5 permission to post it in a follow-up article), and you’re in the running!

The contest runs now through Dec. 19, so be sure to submit your photos fast!

If you haven’t brought your kids to take a photo with Santa Claus, here are some of the places you can have it done…

A list of NJ malls where you can get photos with Santa for the 2024 holiday season The annual New Jersey tradition is back for the 2024 holiday season, along with pet photos, special events, exclusive sensory sessions, and more. Malls are listed in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Who to tip this holiday season and how much? Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Top ten mistakes people make at office holiday parties Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.