Send Steve Sweeney kids books on economics

Sweeney is the President of the NJ State Senate and he's been directly responsible for years making New Jersey less affordable and downright hostile to working and middle class families.

He's entrenched due to a favorable map designed by the insider elites and disenfranchised voters who, in increasing numbers, are staying home on Election Day and instead of voting, they're planning their exit. The lack of priorities in Trenton is appalling. And when these morally bankrupt pols do prioritize, they have the backs of illegal aliens instead of working and middle class families.

Let's give the Senate President the benefit of the doubt for a moment. Maybe he simply doesn't understand how to prioritize when it comes to money. Maybe he's so accustomed to getting his way that he's like a spoiled rich kid who never hears the word NO. So let's help him.

I spoke about two simple to read and easily understandable books on economics Wednesday morning: " Johnny's Decisions " and " Lily Learns about Wants and Needs ". Here's the address for the State House in Trenton: 125 W State St, Trenton, NJ 08608

Send him a copy of one of the books and help him understand that we're fed up. Enough. #StopSpendingOurMoney Make sure you write "Attention: Senate President Steve Sweeney".

