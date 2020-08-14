When indoor dining was set to resume in the state of New Jersey, small business owners had hope that perhaps they could put the pieces back together to save broken businesses In time for the summer rush.

On July 2, Murphy had said earlier this summer, indoor dining would become legal once again. But when Murphy reversed his decision on indoor dining in a huff, just days before that date, It was the tipping point for many of the Garden State’s restaurants.

If you recall, it was Murphy’s experience of seeing patrons not following the rules that caused him to revoke his earlier decision. So the blame for all of these business failures lies squarely on his shoulders. No matter how many legislators, business owners, and their families begged and pleaded with the governor to look edit from their perspective, he held firm.

State Sen. Anthony Buco is one of those who is speaking out.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to an article on NewJerseyGlobe.com, Murphy’s policy flip was the final nail in the coffin for many of New Jersey’s restaurants, and he is seeking relief for these businesses through Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds.

It’s clear that small businesses are not respected in this state and that has always been the case, what with the high tax, high regulation environment that exists here in New Jersey.

Small business owners have always been routinely punished in the form of onerous restrictions, certifications, inspections and the like and this reversal, according to Bucco, “added insult to injury to businesses that desperately needed to re-open,” the article said.

He then continued: “The governor needs to turn this around before it’s too late.”

What Bucco doesn’t get is that it’s no skin off Murphy’s back that these restaurants are closing. His approval ratings are higher than ever. The more executive orders he issues, the more people seem to agree with what he’s doing.

But make no mistake, these are not laws voted in by the people we send to Trenton to represent our interests.

These are arbitrary “executive orders“ that amount to nothing more than the governor's ideas of what is best for us. That’s why Bucco is right. Dreams ARE fading. Does Murphy even know anybody who owns a small business? I doubt it. And as long as the approval numbers keep rising, he’s good.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

