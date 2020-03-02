Seen this truck? Hit-and-run left man in critical condition, cops say

METUCHEN — Police are looking for a white pickup truck they say struck a utility worker and then drove off on Monday morning.

Two people were inside the truck that struck the worker, who was on the job in a crosswalk at the intersection of Middlesex Avenue and Grove Street around 9 a.m., according to acting Middlesex County Prosecutor Christopher L.C. Kuberiet. The truck left without stopping, the prosecutor said.

The worker was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and was in critical condition on Monday afternoon, according to Kuberiet.

Kuberiet said the worker was employed by a private company but did not disclose what type of work was going on at the time.

The truck was described by Kuberiet as a having an extended cab with markings on the side and tailgate, possibly a Nissan Frontier. A description of the individuals inside the pickup was not given, although a picture of the pickup provided by the prosecutor's office shows a passenger with a green sleeved top.

Kuberiet asked anyone with information about the incident to contact his office at 732-745-4328 or Metuchen police at 732-632-8500.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

