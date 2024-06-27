When it comes to recommendations for somewhere to eat in the Adirondacks, who is more qualified than Rachael Ray?

Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One - Grand Tasting presented by ShopRite featuring Culinary Demonstrations at The IKEA Kitchen presented by Capital One Getty Images for NYCWFF loading...

She is an expert celebrity chef and she grew up in Lake George. So I think those two things make Rachael Ray uniquely qualified to recommend some must-visit restaurants and places to grab a bite in the Adirondacks region. Plus, she still has a home in the area and spends so much time here - you just know she is up to speed on the best places to eat.

Grand Tasting Presented By ShopRite Featuring Samsung Culinary Demonstrations Presented By MasterCard - Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented By FOOD & WINE Neilson Barnard/Getty Images loading...

So the next time you are heading up to the Lake George area, put these destinations at the top of your list. They have the Rachael Ray seal of approval according to her Adirondack Travel Guide.

See Rachael Ray's Must Visit Eateries In The Adirondacks Whether you are a Capital Region lifer or new to the area, the quest to find the best places to eat is an endless one. Sometimes, you just need ideas from an expert to find a destiation for that next great meal. That perfect expert for the Adirondacks is celeb chef and Upstate New York native Rachael Ray. Born in Glens Falls, she grew up in Lake George and still has a home in the region. Combine her local knowledge with her food expertise, that's how you now Rachel's 4 must visit eateries in her Adirondacks Travel Guide are legit! Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

The Capital Region's 30 Best Outdoor Restaurants When it comes to having an outdoor cocktail or meal in the 518, these are the best of the best to enjoy the great outdoors this spring and summer. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff