See 100 reasons why NJ has the best beaches out there

🏖 There are fantastic beaches up and down the Jersey Shore

🏖 While most enjoyable in the summer, Jersey Shore beaches have great views and things to do year round

🏖 Your favorite beaches in Ocean County and Monmouth County

Picture it, sunny, clear skies, a slight cool breeze brushing your face as you work on your tan with the sunglasses on, a dip into cool ocean waters and catching some waves or getting up real early to watch the sunrise.

Sounds perfect, doesn't it?

We have great beaches with great views up and down the Jersey Shore, they are our happy place and somewhere to relax and enjoy a day with the family.

Island Beach State Park Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP) loading...

Take your pick - more than 60 beaches across 130 miles of coastline, according to visitnj.org, from Monmouth County all the way down to the last beach in Cape May County and back again.

Maybe you need a day here and there to head over to the beach for a day of relaxation, an opportunity to unplug from everything else going on in your life and have some you time.

The beach also presents the perfect place to have some fun with the family, go on a date, or just grab a blanket and chair and spend a few hours working on your tan or see how many waves you can swim through in the ocean.

Island Beach State Park Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP) loading...

Now, here are the 100 reasons why our Jersey Shore beaches are the best out there and why you should brag about them to all your family and friends in New Jersey and outside of the Garden State.

100 Best Jersey Shore Beach Views

GO INSIDE THE HISTORIC BAY HEAD BEACH HOUSE