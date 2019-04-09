Secret entry form: See Spadea’s Comedy this Saturday

Bill Spadea at the Speaking Millennial Comedy Show

Congratulations! You found the secret entry form for tickets to see the #SpeakingPodcast team with Bill Spadea, Jay Black and Jessica Gibson this Saturday at Catch a Rising Star at the Hyatt Regency in Princeton.

The team is doing several shows -- the first show is 8 p.m. on Friday, April 12, followed by two shows on Saturday night, April 13, at 7 p.m. and at 9:45 p.m.

Each winner will get two tickets for the Saturday late show, which will also feature a meet and greet with Spadea and the comics before the show. The winners will each get a $50 gift card to KC Prime Restaurant Steakhouse as well.

We'll notify the winners on Wednesday, April 10. Enter below.

Win two tickets to see Spadea's comedy

You've got the link to the super-secret form! Fill it out below and you could win two tickets to see the#SpeakingPodcast team with Bill Spadea, Jay Black and Jessica Gibson, plus a special meet and greet AND a $50 gift card to KC Prime Restaurant Steakhouse. Just enter your contact info below and if you will, we'll notify you on April 10.
