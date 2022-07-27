MATAWAN — Another iconic New Jersey banquet hall is closing its doors.

Once known as the “premier wedding venue in New Jersey,” Sterling Gardens on Freneau Avenue in Matawan will be no more.

“It is with a heavy heart and great regret that after 16+ years, we are closing our doors,” according to a post on the venue’s Facebook page.

The July 24 post said the pandemic has taken its toll on the venue, forcing the owners to sell the property.

According to the Facebook post, the new owners will not continue operating the property as a banquet facility.

Sterling Gardens thanked its customers and staff throughout the years who have helped make the place a wedding venue choice for many brides and grooms.

Once known for its picturesque and newly renovated garden, one-of-a-kind lighting options in the ballroom and decadent desserts, the Sterling Gardens website is now reduced to a homepage stating the closure.

One Facebook user said she was sorry to hear about the closure and that every function she ever attended at Sterling Gardens was perfect. Another said she had her wedding there in April 2011 and they had the best time.

Many others wished the owners and the staff the best of luck on their new adventure.

This is the second New Jersey banquet hall to announce its closure in a month. West Orange’s Mayfair Farms closed on June 30 after 80 years in business.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

