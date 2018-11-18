Seastreak ferry rescues four from sinking boat

SANDY HOOK — A SeaStreak ferry helped the U.S. Coast Guard rescue four people off a pleasure boat taking on water on Saturday afternoon.

The 21-foot boat reported taking on water around 4 p.m. and less than five minutes after the Coast Guard issued an urgent call for help, a Seastreak ferry arrived and brought the passengers on board just before it capsized, according to the USCG.

None of the passengers on the boat were injured. The USCG reported they were all wearing life jackets.

The owner of the craft will make arrangements to bring the boat back to shore. The USCG did not disclose what caused the craft to take on water.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ