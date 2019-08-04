Search underway for man missing in Lake Hopatcong

JEFFERSON — A search for a man who went missing while on Lake Hopatcong on Saturday evening continues on Sunday.

The 24-year-old entered the water from a "vessel" on the Jefferson side of Lake Hopatcong, according to State Police spokesman Trooper Alejandro Goez. The circumstances of how the man got into the water were not clear, Goez said.

The search was suspended late Saturday night due to lightning near the lake and poor visibility.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported the search was focused near the Main Line Market in Jefferson along Henderson Cove.

The cove was officially reopened for swimming on Thursday by the DEP after testing for harmful algae bloom tested at a level below the state's threshold of 20,000 cells per milliliter.

Avinash Kuna, 32, drowned in Henderson Cover in June after he voluntarily jumped from the pontoon boat he was on with friends while celebrating his birthday.

At the time Mayor Michael Francis told the Morristown Daily Record that weeds can be 3 feet tall under the surface of the water.

