CLIFTON — A man who escaped custody while being taken to Passaic County Jail early Monday morning has turned himself in.

Isaiah Felix, 20, went to the Passaic police voluntarily late Monday evening, ending a search that involved several police departments and a K-9 unit, according to Clifton police.

Felix was again taken to Passaic County Jail but he did not attempt to escape a second time.

Along with his original charges related to a burglary and the kidnapping of a family member, he is also facing a new charge for the escape, Clifton police said

It's not clear how Felix managed to get away the first time. Police said he was at the prison's secure entrance around 4 a.m. Monday when he ran. He had been arrested on Sunday.

A yard-to-yard search ensued a few blocks away near the area of Grand and Mill Streets that lasted for several hours.

