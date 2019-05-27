Sea Isle City launches the first live flood camera

Just like many barrier islands, Sea Isle City deals with sea level rise on a daily basis. But residents now have a new tool to get information during emergencies: A 24-hour live flood cam.

New Jersey Coastal Coalition Executive Director Tom Quirk said the camera is the first of its kind and he hopes to install more flood cams in each of the 22 member communities.

The $5,000 camera, which was funded through a grant from the Ocean First Foundation in Toms River, is situated at 40th Street and Central Avenue, which is the first area in Sea Isle City to flood.

The camera is free to look at and can be found at www.njcoastalcoalition.com .

He said this camera is strictly for flooding to give people the idea of real time of what's happening in a potential emergency.

"There's plenty of cameras that focus on the ocean. We are going to focus our cameras on the back bays and also in the interior areas of the towns so that people will be able to see what's going on inside their community," said Quirk.

Sea Isle City also enhanced its lighting system, which warns motorists about the challenges that they are facing. Quirk said if they're in an emergency weather situation, they will be guided by this lighting system away from the areas that are dangerous or flooded.

Sea Isle City also passed a No Wake Ordinance in April that prohibits motorists from driving through flooded streets, creating waves that can damage homes and businesses.

"Eventually we want to create a network of these cameras that will be available on our website so people will be able to see not only what's going on in the community that they're in, but possibly another community that they may have family, friends or loved ones," said Quirk.

