Scudder Falls Bridge leaving NJ will be slow Monday afternoon
It could be a slow commute on Route 295's Scudder Falls Bridge Monday afternoon, leaving New Jersey.
The ramps on-and-off of the highway at the first exit in Pennsylvania after crossing the bridge will be closed starting at 2 p.m. for a final paving, according to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission.
Only traffic trying to exit Route 295 at Exit 10 for Taylorsville Road or trying to get onto the highway is impacted.
The exit and entrance ramps on the eastbound side are unaffected.
The ramps should reopen Tuesday morning at 6 a.m., the commission said.
Delays are expected not only heading for Pennsylvania on the bridge but also at the next exit for Route 332 (Newtown Bypass).
The project which built new bridges in each direction and added a toll entering Pennsylvania should reach "substantial completion" after over four years in December.
