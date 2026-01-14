Thursday, Jan. 15 should be a significant “national day” in the Garden State: it’s National Bagel Day!

Much like pizza and pork roll, New Jerseyans take great pride in the way we have mastered the art of making bagels.

While we can argue about the type of bagel you get, and the debate of butter vs. cream cheese rages on, there’s another bagel choice that has us divided.

Getting your bagel scooped

Somewhere in the last few years, “scooping” bagels became a trend.

Basically, you would have the soft inner dough removed from your bagel order, leaving a smaller layer of bread but mostly the crust.

This makes total sense to me, but people think I’m crazy. They say it’s a bagel sin that no one in their right mind would do.

I’ve been told how it’s “SO wrong.”

But you know what I think is wrong? Not giving it a chance.

Why do people scoop their bagels?

Think about it: the hollowed out bagel allows for more room for your toppings and spreads.

It basically acts as a pocket for your pork roll, egg, and cheese, your cream cheese and onion with smoked salmon, or even something as simple as a layer of butter.

What’s wrong with that? The more fillings that I can fit in my bagel, the better.

Added bonus: I don’t have to unhinge my jaw to have my meal.

Plus, if we want to pretend we’re being healthy, less dough would mean fewer carbs in your breakfast sandwich.

So if you’re a fellow scooper, don’t let the haters get you down; we know we’re on the right side of bagel history.

By the way, if you’re about to place your order now, I’ll take a toasted plain bagel with butter - thanks!

