School bus stolen in Livingston, NJ — alarmed cops caution parents

LIVINGSTON — North Jersey officials urged caution among parents after a school bus was stolen on Wednesday afternoon.

While officials alluded to the thought that a predator could use the bus to pick up unsuspecting children, the FBI in New Jersey said it is questioning a person of interest and that investigators don't believe the public is at risk.

The bus was reported stolen from Livingston. Nutley police shared the news with a warning for parents to be sure the usual driver and bus pick up their children on Thursday.

Patrols were also increased near schools and bus stops.

Wayne public schools issued a similar warning to students and parents.

"There is no specific threat, but anytime a school bus is stolen, there is a reason for concern," the district said in a written statement.

Person of interest

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office referred questions about the theft to the FBI's Newark office.

"A person of interest is in custody, and there is no threat to public safety at this time," spokeswoman Amy Thoreson told New Jersey 101.5 Thursday morning. She did not disclose their identity, their connection to the theft or if the bus was found.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported that the suspect is known to law enforcement and had made threats against the government and certain cultures.

