School bus crashes into 2 parked cars in Lakewood, NJ

A school bus hit two parked cars on Wednesday morning after the driver fell out of his seat, according to children on the bus.

Video of the crash posted by The Lakewood Scoop shows the Jay's Bus Service bus crossing a lawn on Glen Avenue and hitting the cars before coming to a stop.

Lakewood police said early Wednesday afternoon that they were preparing to release a statement about the incident.

Children on the bus told The Scoop the bus was carrying 30-40 students to a private school when the driver fell off his seat and lost control of the bus. None of the children on board were injured in the crash, according to The Scoop.

A woman who answered the phone at Jay's Bus Service told New Jersey 101.5 the company had no comment.

It was the second school bus crash involving a Jay's bus in the past month. A bus carrying 15 students to a private Jewish girls school on Sept. 14 hit an unoccupied parked car.

A police report obtained by the Asbury Park Press said had been trying to illegally pass another car for several blocks. Lakewood police spokesman Gregory Staffordsmith told New Jersey 101.5 that a final police report was not available because the investigation was ongoing.

