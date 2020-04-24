This past Tuesday strong storms rumbled through NJ with tornado like force in some areas causing serious damage and some frightening moments. Ryan Uldrich from the Cedar Grove section of Toms River was power washing his friend's camper when he spotted a funnel cloud at the end of the street.

As always happens in great towns like Toms River people came out in force to help. Local restaurants showed up in the hardest hit neighborhoods with food and comforts. comfort.

Jimmy Capone of Capone's Restaurant organized the effort. Ryan had borrowed his friend Julio's trailer on a cross country tip this past winter and was making sure he returned it in clean condition. Well you saw what happened to his friend's trailer and insurance will not cover it. So Ryan has set up a GoFundme page to help replace his friend's camper.

