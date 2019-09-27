Sayreville PD brings man back to life after car falls on him

As local law enforcement in New Jersey struggles to deal with the very political directive from the Attorney General, which has resulted in the release of suspected violent criminals including an alleged child rapist, they continue to step up and do their jobs.

Today’s honorees are the heroes in the Sayreville Police Department. According to a Facebook post by the Sayreville PD, Stephen Peterson became trapped under his car while he was changing a tire in July. When officers were called to the scene, they encountered the man who had no pulse and was not breathing. In typical fashion, the heroes in blue didn’t hesitate, lifting the car off of the man and bringing him back to life.

It’s a story we don’t hear often enough in the media. Instead many talking heads and writers want to focus on the negative instead of highlighting the everyday activities that our police officers do on a regular basis to protect and serve our communities. ​

