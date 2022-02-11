Sayreville, NJ police respond to child’s 911 call for a broken toy

As I've been saying for years, cops literally never know what they're gonna get when dispatchers send them on a call.

Earlier this month, a little boy was upset that he had broken his toy police car. The first thing that jumps out at me on this story is despite the terrible media climate vilifying our cops, there are still little kids in New Jersey honoring and valuing our finest.

The officers were called to the scene because a child called 911 and you never know what danger the kid could be in.

Upon arrival, Sayreville Police Officers Vicky Treator and Matt Salvatore met the little boy who had called because he had a broken toy police car. He was hoping for a new police car toy for his birthday the following week.

Certainly not the scene the officers expected after getting the call, but I'm sure there was some relief that this was not a crisis. That said, the cops did what the good guys often do, they stepped up to help. The officers went out and bought the little boy a new toy car.

I know, not a huge thing but this small action is a great example of the humanity of our police force. They are our neighbors, friends, family members, and sometimes the bearer of gifts.

Thank you Officer Treator and Officer Salvatore for their act of kindness. They are shining examples of the outstanding men and women who wear the uniform in New Jersey and protect and serve our communities.

Here's the post from the Sayreville Police Department Facebook page:

