Sayreville, NJ mom killed in Route 9 motorcycle crash

Sayreville, NJ mom killed in Route 9 motorcycle crash

Andrea Houlihan (AnDrea Marie Lofaso Houlihan via Facebook)

🚨 The driver of an SUV lost control, went off a ramp and back into traffic on Route 9

🚨 The motorcycle couldn't stop and rear-ended the SUV

OLD BRIDGE — A Sayreville woman was killed and her husband was seriously injured after the motorcycle they were riding was involved in a crash on Route 9 Sunday morning.

Old Bridge police told MyCentralJersey.com that a GMC SUV on the ramp from Route 9 North to Route 18 North abruptly crossed over the median back onto Route 9, forcing drivers to suddenly come to a stop.

The Harley Davidson was not able to stop and hit the rear of the SUV, police told MyCentralJersey.com. The woman was taken to Hackensack Meridian Health Old Bridge Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. The man was sent to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick with serious injuries.

No charges have been filed in the crash.

A GoFundMe page identified the victim as Andrea Houlihan and the driver as her husband.

"We are reaching out to friends and family and asking for their support in helping our friend Jessica and her brothers during these difficult times. No child should go through this pain and financial difficulty at this young age," fundraiser creator Jonida Lagji wrote.

The crash was the third fatal crash on Route 9 in Middlesex County in 2023, according to State Police records.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

The Top 30 Roller Coasters in New Jersey

Happy National Roller Coaster Day! The state of New Jersey is home to the 6th most roller coasters in the United States, spread across 14 thrilling theme parks.

Clever method NJ boardwalk rides use that get you spending more

It's almost like using credit cards and not realizing how much you're spending.

Wow! Aaron Rodgers new home in New Jersey: Inside and out

Here's a look at New York Jets Aaron Rodgers' new Montclair home with 8 bedrooms and 9 baths — and sweeping views of the rest of New Jersey and the Manhattan skyline.
Filed Under: Middlesex County, Old Bridge, Sayrevillle
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM