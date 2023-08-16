Sayreville, NJ mom killed in Route 9 motorcycle crash

🚨 The driver of an SUV lost control, went off a ramp and back into traffic on Route 9

🚨 The motorcycle couldn't stop and rear-ended the SUV

OLD BRIDGE — A Sayreville woman was killed and her husband was seriously injured after the motorcycle they were riding was involved in a crash on Route 9 Sunday morning.

Old Bridge police told MyCentralJersey.com that a GMC SUV on the ramp from Route 9 North to Route 18 North abruptly crossed over the median back onto Route 9, forcing drivers to suddenly come to a stop.

The Harley Davidson was not able to stop and hit the rear of the SUV, police told MyCentralJersey.com. The woman was taken to Hackensack Meridian Health Old Bridge Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. The man was sent to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick with serious injuries.

No charges have been filed in the crash.

A GoFundMe page identified the victim as Andrea Houlihan and the driver as her husband.

"We are reaching out to friends and family and asking for their support in helping our friend Jessica and her brothers during these difficult times. No child should go through this pain and financial difficulty at this young age," fundraiser creator Jonida Lagji wrote.

The crash was the third fatal crash on Route 9 in Middlesex County in 2023, according to State Police records.

