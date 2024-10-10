Save thousands: Take this advice during deer mating season in NJ
🚗Mating season warning
🚗Advice to avoid collision
🚗Months-long event
It's that time of year again: mating season for white-tailed deer.
For drivers, that means more close encounters with deer on the roadways. Sunset and early mornings are the peak hours for the close calls.
“Most of the thousands of collisions that deer have with motor vehicles in New Jersey every year occur during the fall mating season,” New Jersey Fish & Wildlife Assistant Commissioner David Golden said.
The height of the annual rut happens from October to mid-December, so we have a long way to go.
Technically you don't have to report an accident involving a deer, but AAA says a police report will help when you file an insurance claim.
Prepare to pay up for the mistake. The average claim in 2022 cost motorists roughly $6,000, according to AAA data we shared last year.
Some tips to stay safe
- slow down when a deer is spotted
- don't drive around a deer on the road
- look for "deer crossing" signs
- use high beams when possible
- remember deer often travel together
- have proper distance between cars
- avoid swerving from deer
