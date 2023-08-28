Save the Garden State Parkway… New Jersey’s real life death trap

In a letter to Gov. Phil Murphy, one concerned New Jersey commuter is pleading with him to do something about the Parkway. His commute is from Barnegat to Matawan every weekday and every day he fears for his life. He has started a change.org petition and is urging everyone who reads this to sign it.

Things tend to get dicey from exit 74 on north and it gets worse the further north you go. It’s especially bad through Monmouth County. Sometimes it seems like you’re driving with an entire group of insane kamikaze pilots.

The author of the petition, Jim from Barnegat, claims that there is a lack of enforcement on the parkway, and the lack of troopers visible on the GSP any given day. His letter to Murphy starts this way...

Dear Governor Murphy,

I am writing this petition to address a critical issue that affects countless individuals in New Jersey - the alarming lack of safety on the Garden State Parkway. As a concerned citizen, this issue is deeply personal to me because I have witnessed firsthand the dangerous driving behaviors and near-miss accidents that occur far too frequently on this major roadway.

Having driven that stretch of the GSP many times I can attest it is like a racetrack. It seems like no lane is safe and the speed limit is routinely wildly ignored. If you listen to our traffic reports on New Jersey 101.5 you hear of numerous accidents on the parkway just about every day.

Garden State Parkway Garden State Parkway loading...

In New Jersey we all seem to be in a hurry, I get it. But that particular stretch of road just seems to be out of control. Here is the change.org petition and the full letter to Phil Murphy.

We’ll see if it brings any results. To ensure that it does, I urge you to sign the petition.

The scenic backroads to Long Beach Island

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom