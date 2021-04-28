Save our proms! NJ high schoolers urge Murphy to adjust dancing rules
Gov. Phil Murphy’s planned expansion of crowd limits and permitted dancing at private catered events starting May 10 will be a few days too late for some high school proms.
Montgomery High School in Somerset County is holding its senior prom three days earlier, on Friday, May 7, as is Clearview Regional High School in Gloucester County.
An online petition has made a plea for the governor to consider bumping up his executive order to start May 1, as the spring season already is in motion for graduating teenagers who’ve dealt with nearly two years of lost school activities and virtual milestones.
The petition, created by Jordan Spector, had collected nearly 200 signatures by Wednesday morning.
In his petition summary, the teen said that as the vaccination rate continues to climb “restrictions are still important,” such as masks, social distancing, and proper hygiene.
“However, as we approach normalcy and restrictions slowly lessen, I believe that it is unfair for an arbitrary date to determine who gets to enjoy the new benefits,” he added.
In Monmouth County, the six high schools that make up the Freehold Regional High School district had multiple contingency plans ahead of Murphy's Monday briefing.
"With the announcement from the governor, we are working with our various host sites to ensure the proms occur in as safe a manner as possible. To date, we have had some of our Junior proms occur and they were well received so we feel very good about where we are as far as planning," Freehold Regional Schools Superintendent Charles Sampson said in a response to New Jersey 101.5.
Millburn High School has moved its prom date from May until June, to allow the maximum ability to be able to have it, a parent told CBS 2 New York.
The expanded crowd capacities and dancing allowed at private catering venues also applies to weddings and other such celebrations, the governor said on Monday.