Saudi national arrested in theft of NJ school bus
🚌 An empty school bus was stolen from Livingston public schools on Tuesday
🚌 'Concerning leads' got the FBI involved but they have released few details
🚌 A Saudi national acting alone was arrested in Pennsylvania onThursday
A Saudi national was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged in connection with a bus stolen from Livingston, New Jersey.
Police Chief Gary Marshuetz said the 22-year-old man was taken into custody early Thursday after stealing the bus from the district on Tuesday. The district owns the buses used to pick up its students.
"Concerning leads" in the investigation led Marshuetz to contact federal agencies about the theft. The FBI's Newark office took the lead on the investigation.
The FBI on Thursday reported that a "person of interest" had been taken into custody that morning. The school bus was also located.
Marshuetz said there was no threat to the community but the theft prompted a warning from many districts about making sure the correct bus and driver picked up their children Thursday. Extra patrols were added to keep an eye on school bus stops and schools.
The man is believed to have acted alone.
Marshuetz did not disclose the man's identity or the circumstances of his arrest.
The FBI and Livingston police on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information about the arrest.
Letting police do their job
Livingston school Superintendent Matthew J. Block thanks law enforcement for their efforts and the school community for their patience.
"In the age of immediate information, it can be difficult to have the faith to allow the police to do their work without knowing the details of that work, but as we have seen, our patience and understanding has allowed the law enforcement professionals to reach this positive outcome," Block wrote.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
