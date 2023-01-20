Saudi national arrested in theft of NJ school bus

🚌 An empty school bus was stolen from Livingston public schools on Tuesday

🚌 'Concerning leads' got the FBI involved but they have released few details

🚌 A Saudi national acting alone was arrested in Pennsylvania onThursday

A Saudi national was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged in connection with a bus stolen from Livingston, New Jersey.

Police Chief Gary Marshuetz said the 22-year-old man was taken into custody early Thursday after stealing the bus from the district on Tuesday. The district owns the buses used to pick up its students.

"Concerning leads" in the investigation led Marshuetz to contact federal agencies about the theft. The FBI's Newark office took the lead on the investigation.

The FBI on Thursday reported that a "person of interest" had been taken into custody that morning. The school bus was also located.

Marshuetz said there was no threat to the community but the theft prompted a warning from many districts about making sure the correct bus and driver picked up their children Thursday. Extra patrols were added to keep an eye on school bus stops and schools.

The man is believed to have acted alone.

Marshuetz did not disclose the man's identity or the circumstances of his arrest.

The FBI and Livingston police on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information about the arrest.

Letting police do their job

Livingston school Superintendent Matthew J. Block thanks law enforcement for their efforts and the school community for their patience.

"In the age of immediate information, it can be difficult to have the faith to allow the police to do their work without knowing the details of that work, but as we have seen, our patience and understanding has allowed the law enforcement professionals to reach this positive outcome," Block wrote.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Big companies that survived, and thrived, after bankruptcy There have been some big name brands that declared bankruptcy and built back, stronger — some with New Jersey ties.

From an automaker to theme park company and mall food court staple, here’s at least six successful restructuring stories.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

