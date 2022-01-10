The National Park Service has announced that one of the historic buildings at Fort Hancock on Sandy Hook will be turned into a bar and restaurant, probably by this summer.

A 6,000-square-foot mule barn will be converted into the eating and drinking establishment with outdoor seating and year-round service, according to the Asbury Park Press.

According to APP.com, a shuttle service is being planned for the brewpub taking visitors from other parts of the park to the business.

The development is part of the park service’s attempt to lease some of the closed (and in some cases, crumbling) historic buildings at Fort Hancock. They have received a proposal for turning 21 of the buildings into 93 apartments while maintaining the buildings’ historic facades. They are also accepting proposals for renovating other buildings at Fort Hancock and Sandy Hook.

The apartment proposal is not without controversy. There are environmental concerns, including the feasibility of proving parking for 93 units on what is basically a narrow strip of land. There is also consideration for what increasing the human population will do to the park’s ecosystem.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

Check out the most expensive home for sale in Somerset County