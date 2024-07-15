Man caught in tide floats from Queens, NY to New Jersey
🌊 A Queens man said he was swept up by the tide while swimming
🌊 It carried Pete Ordane west towards New Jersey
🌊 Ordane was rescued by a commercial fisherman
MIDDLETOWN — A swimmer who went into the water in Queens on Monday morning was pulled from the water off Sandy Hook after treading water for 16 miles.
Middletown Police Deputy Chief Paul Bailey said the man believed he went in the water near Breezy Point in Queens and got swept up by the tide.
Pete Ordane, 34, a resident of New York City, said he tread water for several hours before a commercial fisherman and his son spotted him about 2 miles off Sandy Hook.
They brought Ordane to Monmouth Cove Marina in Port Monmouth where he was met by police and first responders.
Praise for good Samaritans
Water temperatures were in the 60s Monday with a wind out of the south between 7-12 mph, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.
"The Middletown Police commend the man and his son, who reside in the Port Monmouth section of Middletown and wish to remain anonymous, for taking such valiant actions and undoubtedly saving Ordane’s life," Bailey said in a statement.
He was checked out, given a dry set of clothes and some food before getting his own ride back to New York City.
The man got caught in the tide and was treading water for several hours.
