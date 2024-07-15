Man caught in tide floats from Queens, NY to New Jersey

🌊 A Queens man said he was swept up by the tide while swimming

🌊 It carried Pete Ordane west towards New Jersey

🌊 Ordane was rescued by a commercial fisherman

MIDDLETOWN — A swimmer who went into the water in Queens on Monday morning was pulled from the water off Sandy Hook after treading water for 16 miles.

Middletown Police Deputy Chief Paul Bailey said the man believed he went in the water near Breezy Point in Queens and got swept up by the tide.

Pete Ordane, 34, a resident of New York City, said he tread water for several hours before a commercial fisherman and his son spotted him about 2 miles off Sandy Hook.

They brought Ordane to Monmouth Cove Marina in Port Monmouth where he was met by police and first responders.

READ MORE: NJ man admits killing his mother in bloody homicide

Map shows locations of Sandy Hook and Breezy Point in Queens Map shows locations of Sandy Hook and Breezy Point in Queens (Canva) loading...

Praise for good Samaritans

Water temperatures were in the 60s Monday with a wind out of the south between 7-12 mph, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

"The Middletown Police commend the man and his son, who reside in the Port Monmouth section of Middletown and wish to remain anonymous, for taking such valiant actions and undoubtedly saving Ordane’s life," Bailey said in a statement.

He was checked out, given a dry set of clothes and some food before getting his own ride back to New York City.

The man got caught in the tide and was treading water for several hours.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Hidden affordable NJ beach offering food, music, ferry & more It's one of the best hidden hot spots for New Jersey Shore locals located in Highlands, Monmouth County. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Look for these NJ athletes at the Paris Olympics There will be lots of NJ ties in Paris for the Olympic games this summer, running July 26 through Aug. 11 — with events airing on NBC and online at NBC.com. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt