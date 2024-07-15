NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/15

Advisories

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 108 degrees are expected. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 3 feet Winds From the South

7 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)

6 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 60° - 79°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Air Temperature 77° - 96° Sunrise/Sunset 5:39am - 8:25pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 9:19a High

Mon 3:38p Low

Mon 10:21p High

Tue 3:50a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:43a High

Mon 3:12p Low

Mon 9:45p High

Tue 3:24a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:55a High

Mon 3:26p Low

Mon 9:57p High

Tue 3:38a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:47a High

Mon 3:08p Low

Mon 9:49p High

Tue 3:20a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 6:36a Low

Mon 1:24p High

Mon 7:18p Low

Tue 2:26a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 9:16a High

Mon 3:40p Low

Mon 10:14p High

Tue 3:53a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 5:43a Low

Mon 12:58p High

Mon 6:25p Low

Tue 2:00a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 9:51a High

Mon 4:35p Low

Mon 10:51p High

Tue 4:44a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:44a High

Mon 3:26p Low

Mon 9:50p High

Tue 3:34a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 9:02a High

Mon 3:51p Low

Mon 10:10p High

Tue 3:54a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:56a High

Mon 3:33p Low

Mon 9:55p High

Tue 3:46a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 9:52a High

Mon 4:29p Low

Mon 10:43p High

Tue 4:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. Areas of fog. A chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 5 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds, becoming S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Beach Boys Albums Ranked There's way more to the band that surfing, cars and girls. Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

It's Time We End these 5 Outdated New Jersey Beach Rules The Jersey Shore is great, but there's room for change. It's time we end these old beach rules. Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler