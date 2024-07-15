NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/15

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 108 degrees are expected. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
7 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature60° - 79°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Air Temperature77° - 96°
Sunrise/Sunset5:39am - 8:25pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 9:19a		High
Mon 3:38p		Low
Mon 10:21p		High
Tue 3:50a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:43a		High
Mon 3:12p		Low
Mon 9:45p		High
Tue 3:24a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:55a		High
Mon 3:26p		Low
Mon 9:57p		High
Tue 3:38a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:47a		High
Mon 3:08p		Low
Mon 9:49p		High
Tue 3:20a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 6:36a		Low
Mon 1:24p		High
Mon 7:18p		Low
Tue 2:26a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 9:16a		High
Mon 3:40p		Low
Mon 10:14p		High
Tue 3:53a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 5:43a		Low
Mon 12:58p		High
Mon 6:25p		Low
Tue 2:00a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 9:51a		High
Mon 4:35p		Low
Mon 10:51p		High
Tue 4:44a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:44a		High
Mon 3:26p		Low
Mon 9:50p		High
Tue 3:34a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 9:02a		High
Mon 3:51p		Low
Mon 10:10p		High
Tue 3:54a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:56a		High
Mon 3:33p		Low
Mon 9:55p		High
Tue 3:46a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 9:52a		High
Mon 4:29p		Low
Mon 10:43p		High
Tue 4:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. Areas of fog. A chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 5 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds, becoming S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

