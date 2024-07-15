NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/15
Advisories
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 108 degrees are expected. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 79°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 96°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:39am - 8:25pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 9:19a
|High
Mon 3:38p
|Low
Mon 10:21p
|High
Tue 3:50a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:43a
|High
Mon 3:12p
|Low
Mon 9:45p
|High
Tue 3:24a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:55a
|High
Mon 3:26p
|Low
Mon 9:57p
|High
Tue 3:38a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:47a
|High
Mon 3:08p
|Low
Mon 9:49p
|High
Tue 3:20a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 6:36a
|Low
Mon 1:24p
|High
Mon 7:18p
|Low
Tue 2:26a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 9:16a
|High
Mon 3:40p
|Low
Mon 10:14p
|High
Tue 3:53a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 5:43a
|Low
Mon 12:58p
|High
Mon 6:25p
|Low
Tue 2:00a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 9:51a
|High
Mon 4:35p
|Low
Mon 10:51p
|High
Tue 4:44a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:44a
|High
Mon 3:26p
|Low
Mon 9:50p
|High
Tue 3:34a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 9:02a
|High
Mon 3:51p
|Low
Mon 10:10p
|High
Tue 3:54a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:56a
|High
Mon 3:33p
|Low
Mon 9:55p
|High
Tue 3:46a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 9:52a
|High
Mon 4:29p
|Low
Mon 10:43p
|High
Tue 4:44a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. Areas of fog. A chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 5 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds, becoming S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely.
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
