Sand will be pumped on these NJ beaches over fall/winter

Work to widen beaches and better protect the shore from Mother Nature's worst is scheduled along New Jersey's coastline during the cooler months ahead.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Philadelphia District awarded a contract to carry out periodic beach replenishment of two projects in Cape May County.

More than 2.4 million cubic yards of sand — 200,000 dump trucks worth — will be dredged and placed on beaches in Ocean City, Strathmere and Sea Isle City. In some spots, work will be done to repair dunes, beach access points and sand fencing.

Steve Rochette, spokesman for the USACE Philadelphia District, said coordination of the dredging and construction schedule will occur over the next several weeks.

"It depends on the availability of the dredges that can do this kind of work; they're very much in demand," Rochette said.

It's expected that at some point this month, work on a separate beachfill project will begin in Avalon. This project could end up moving sand in Stone Harbor as well.

According to the USACE New York District, 1.3 million cubic yards of sand will be pumped onto beaches in Monmouth Beach, Sea Bright and Long Branch from November 2019 to March 2020.

Replenishment projects are typically scheduled for off-season months, to limit the impact on beachgoers.

"The weather can certainly impact the schedule of these projects," Rochette said. "And also mechanical issues — they are dredges working in sometimes harsh conditions."

Started on September 1, dredging and beachfill operations recently wrapped up along the coast from Cape May Inlet to Lower Township.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.