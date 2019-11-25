Salvation Army now offering ‘Kettle Pay’ in NJ

The Salvation Army has introduced what it calls "Kettle Pay" to its system of Red Kettle donation locations in New Jersey this holiday season.

The New Jersey division commander, Maj. James Betts, said donors with newer phones can tap a red kettle location to use Apple Pay or Google Pay to give.

"Or if they don't have that technology, merely open up their camera and let it focus for a second on the QR code that's on the sign, and that will take them to that same simple donation portal," he said. "People in New Jersey will they'll notice these specific signs where where Kettle Pay will work for them."

The donation sites still take cash and checks, and the Salvation Army also accepts donations by mail.

Betts said the kettle locations and online donation portal are secure: "People can trust it."

The Salvation Army is hoping to raise approximately $2 million in New Jersey this holiday season.

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5

