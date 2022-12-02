Sad cat ‘Fishtopher’ gets adopted in NJ after shelter profile goes viral

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — After looking so sad and depressed that he went viral, a South Jersey cat has landed a new home in time for the holidays.

"Fishtopher" is a 5-year-old male domestic shorthair and Bengal mix, according to the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood.

A profile listed on Petfinder by the animal shelter along with a heart-wrenching photo described the stray as “sweet, easy-going, laid-back” and affectionate.

“Fishtopher is a big cheeky boy," it continued, who "loves cuddling up in arms, it seems to make him feel secure."

Since a Twitter user shared the listing on Nov. 24 — it has been shared more than 21,000 times and received almost 170,000 likes.

The cat was adopted within two days.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

