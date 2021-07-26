RWJ Barnabas Health mandates all employees take COVID-19 shot

RWJ Barnabas Health made it official Monday that all employees and medical staff will be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 15.

The health system earlier required those in a supervisory position or higher to show proof of vaccination by the end of June or face termination. Six employees did not comply and are no longer employed by RWJ Barnabas Health.

As expected, RWJ Barnabas Health issued a mandate for all other workers to roll up their sleeve, according to Executive Vice President and Chief Medical and Quality Officer John F. Bonamo. As with supervisory personnel, failure to comply will result in "separation from the organization."

"As healthcare workers and team members, we are obligated ethically and professionally to do everything we can to keep our patients and colleagues safe. This obligation is not met if unvaccinated staff are treating and interacting with our patients, or are at risk of spreading COVID-19 to each other," his letter says.

The order includes all vendors and volunteers.

Other New Jersey healthcare companies are also requiring the vaccination including Hackensack Meridian Health, University Hospital and Virtua Health.

Capital Health is not requiring its staff to get the vaccination, according to spokeswoman Kate Stier

"We will continue to increase our vaccine rate through education and encouraging our staff. Capital Health is waiting on the FDAs further review of the vaccine before making a decisions," Stier told New Jersey 101.5.

AtlantiCare is evaluating its policy

"Throughout the pandemic, just as we have with members of our community, we have encouraged our healthcare team to be vaccinated and have shared education and information with them to assist them in making their personal decision to be vaccinated and we continue to do so," spokeswoman Jennifer Tornetta said.

