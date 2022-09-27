NEW BRUNSWICK — Rutgers University will no longer require masks to be worn in classrooms.

The revision of its COVID-19 protocols, just a few weeks after the start of the semester, starts Saturday.

"As the COVID-19 virus continues to move from pandemic toward endemic, we are eager to return the university to normal operations as much as responsibly possible," Rutgers Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Antonio M. Calcado wrote in a message on the university website.

"In doing so, we continue to take prudent steps to mitigate the effects of this virus so our students can enjoy a vibrant, in-person college experience."

He added the caveat that the school could reinstate masking if public health conditions change.

Calcado said masks can continue to be worn by anyone who wishes. Masks are still required in all clinical settings.

Students and staff will still be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and subsequent boosters but proof of vaccination or a negative test will no longer be required to attend indoor or outdoor events on campus.

Other changes to the Rutgers COVID-19 protocols:

Individuals with waivers will only need to submit a self-administered rapid (antigen) tests instead of twice-weekly PCR testing.

The school will no longer administer COVID-19 shots or perform tests.

Rutgers was among the last colleges in New Jersey to continue a mask mandate as the new academic year began.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

