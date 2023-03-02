Healthy bowl and smoothie joint set to open first NJ shop

LIVINGSTON — Hurry, don’t walk!

Rush Bowls is coming to New Jersey!

The first Garden State location is set to open in Livingston this year.

“Expanding into the state of New Jersey is a much-anticipated milestone of growth that we’ve been looking forward to,” says Andrew Pudalov, founder and CEO of Rush Bowls.

“It’s amazing to watch the concept reach more and more people as we aim to share our dedication to health and wellness and grow our relationships in new and existing communities throughout the country,” he added.

Rush Bowls is set to open at 213 Town Center Way in Livingston in the second quarter of 2023 (sometime between April and June), according to Nicole McCray, senior vice president, and chief marketing officer of Rush Bowls.

“We hope New Jersey and Livingston especially, is as eager as we are to have Rush Bowls become a part of the community,” McCray said.

What are Rush Bowls?

Rush Bowls are a blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and your choice of fresh fruits and toppers. They are packed with nutrients and fully customizable for those constantly on the run but looking for healthy alternatives.

These complete meals are loaded with up to five servings of fruits and veggies in every bowl.

When did Rush Bowls start?

Rush Bowls originated in 2004, when Pudalov decided to leave the New York financial scene to pursue his dream of creating a healthy, fast-dining restaurant that filled people’s lives with honest ingredients and delicious recipes, according to its website.

As a result, Rush Bowls was born in Boulder, Colorado offering bowls filled with fruits, granola, and honey, and blended with protein and vitamins.

What are some flavors of the Rush Bowls?

There are three kinds of Rush Bowls: destination, wellness, or endurance bowls.

Destination Bowls: Beach, Jungle, Summit, Paradise, and High Tide

Wellness Bowls: Berry Fresh, Lemon Squeeze, Yoga, Bravocado, and Greens Guru

Endurance Bowls: Power, PB&J, Chai’s Mystique, and Dragon

A Beach Bowl, for example features acai, banana, mango, and guava juice. A Greens Guru bowl has cucumber, avocado, kale/spinach, peach, pineapple, basil, coconut milk, and apple juice. A PB&J Endurance Bowl features banana, strawberry, peanut butter, milk choice, and froyo.

There are also three kinds of Rush Smoothies: Destination, Wellness, and Endurance

Destination Smoothies: Tropic Bliss, Strawberry Sunrise, Pltaya Playa, Southern Lemon

Wellness Smoothies: Sweet heat, Green RX, Hangover Cure, Frost Fighter

Endurance Smoothies: Super Protein, PB Crunch, Peach Pump

A Strawberry Sunrise smoothie features strawberry, banana, apple, or orange juice and froyo. The Hangover Cure Wellness Smoothie has banana, strawberry, oats, hangover antioxidants, multivitamins, prickly pear, orange juice, apple juice, and froyo. Ingredients in the Super Protein Endurance Smoothie include banana, strawberry, kale/spinach, peanut butter, chocolate, whey, milk choice, and froyo.

Additional toppings include almond butter, almond slices, graham cracker, strawberry and banana slices, blueberries, coconut shavings, chia seeds, chocolate chips, Nutella, granola, avocado, and more.

Don’t forget about the dog! Rush Bowls has a Bow Wow Bowl that’s perfect and healthy for Fido.

There are treats for dogs: Bow Wow Bowl. It’s made with bananas, peanut butter, milk, and froyo.

There are currently 38 Rush Bowls locations in the U.S., with 13 set to open soon, including Livingston, NJ.

For more information, flavors, and ingredients, visit here.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

