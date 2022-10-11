Hole-in-the-wall NJ restaurant with a soaring view

If you look hard enough, you might find a gem of a spot to eat not too far from where you live.

On the back roads through Medford on my daily drive to get to Interstate 295, I would often notice small white and blue signs for the Runway Cafe.

Ark Road via Google Maps Ark Road via Google Maps loading...

You have to travel down Stacy Haines road to find it.

Runway Cafe is tucked away, as you may have guessed, in one of the buildings of the South Jersey Regional Airport in Lumberton.

Runway Cafe via Google Maps Runway Cafe via Google Maps loading...

If you drive too fast, you may pass the entrance if you're not looking for the vintage aircraft parked near the exit.

Runway Cafe via Google Maps Runway Cafe via Google Maps loading...

The restaurant has a perfect view of the small planes landing and taking off, and the food is pretty good.

So, if you're looking for a change of pace and some good old-fashioned comfort food for breakfast or lunch, check out the Runway Cafe in Lumberton, New Jersey.

Hole in the wall restaurant with a view

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

