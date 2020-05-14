‘Running Man’ creator charged with aiming gun at Hillside cop on Instagram

HILLSIDE — A man who helped create the Running Man Challenge and taught First Lady Michelle Obama about Snapchat was charged with assault after township police said he was seen on an Instagram video pointing what looked liked a handgun at an on-duty officer in a marked police vehicle.

Police Chief Vincent Riccardi said Kevin Vincent, 22, pointed the weapon while making a video at a house on Leo Street on April 21 but the officer was unaware of the action. After the video was uploaded to Instagram, it was reported to police.

Vincent was apprehended on Thursday in Union Township and charged with third-degree aggravated assault and fourth-degree weapons offense. He was released pending a first appearance.

"We would not tolerate such conduct on a good day, but to put one of our officers in the sights of any handgun, imitation or otherwise, while we're trying to do our jobs during a pandemic makes this case exceptionally egregious. I look forward to a successful prosecution," Riccardi said.

Vincent and Jeremiah Hall are credited with creating the "Running Man Challenge" in 2016 on their Instagram account by dancing to the '90s hit "My Boo" by Ghost Town DJ's. Celebrities, athletes and others began posting videos of themselves taking the challenge.

Vincent and Hall appeared on Ellen DeGeneres' show and were sent by DeGeneres to the White House to help then-First Lady Michelle Obama create her Snapchat account.

The two told DeGeneres they came up with the idea when they were bored in finance class. During the show Degeneres gave them $10,000 toward their college education.

