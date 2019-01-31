Rumson man stole $25,000 from Touchdown Club nonprofit, cops say

RUMSON — The former head of the volunteer-based Rumson Fair Haven Touchdown Club has been accused of stealing more than $25,000 from the organization.

Sean Greeley, 57, of Rumson, was charged Wednesday with one count of third-degree theft.

Between April 2017 and July 2018, Greeley stole more than $25,000 from the organization for his personal use, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said.

As president, Greeley had control of the club’s accounts. Police said the theft included unauthorized debit card transactions from the club’s bank account. An investigation began August after money was noticed missing by other club members.

If convicted, Greeley faces up to five years in state prison.

The Touchdown Club is a registered nonprofit formed by parents to support the football program at Rumson-Fair Haven High School, as well as youth football programs in both boroughs.

