Route 295 closes, semis line up as man appears ready to jump

BELLMAWR— A potential jumper led to the closure of in one of the busiest areas of Route 295 in South Jersey on Sunday morning.

The highway was closed and traffic detoured off in both directions at exit 28 for Route 168 (Black Horse Pike) in Bellmawr between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., according to Trooper Alejandro Goez, a spokesman for State Police.

Goez said State Police were called in to assist with the road closure for a "well being check" but could not confirm reports of a possible jumper on the overpass. Bellmawr police referred a call to Mount Ephraim police who have not yet returned a message.

Driver Morton Fox tweeted a picture showing the overpass as also being closed

"Lauren" (@lbaums) told New Jersey 101.5 via a Twitter message that she saw a man standing on a corner of the overpass.

"They had semis lined up under it on 295 southbound to attempt to block him," Lauren wrote.

The area of the closure has been under construction for the "Direct Connection" project between Route 295 and the 42 Freeway. It's just north of the road's intersection with the 42 Freeway which carries traffic north to the Walt Whitman Bridge and south to the Atlantic City area beaches.