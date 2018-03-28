Route 29 fatal crash claims 2 members of the same family

LAMBERTVILLE — Two brothers-in-law were killed Monday on Route 29 after their Ford Crown Victoria crashed with a truck.

Arthur Reed, 42, and Mark Leary, 58, both city residents, were identified Wednesday by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner's Office as the victims.

The truck driver, James Bilton, 59, of Edgewater Park, was ticketed for failure to maintain lane and careless driving. Other details about the crash were not available.

Reed's sister was married to Leary, a member of Lambertville Fire Company 1, according to Al Komjathy, chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.

Kamjathy said that the Lambertville fire crew, which responded to Monday's crash, was sent home when police learned Leary was involved.

"It's a tough thing," Kamjathy said.

"I'm a pretty tough guy and this is something that knocked all of us for a loop," he said "These are just hard working, salt-of-the-earth people."

Kamjathy said Leary had several older children and some who he had adopted.

The Facebook page for Dave's Ringoes Sunoco & Towing said Reed, nicknamed "Hoopty," had been a longtime driver for them.

"He was more then a driver to us at Dave’s, he was family. We will miss you Artie. We hope you have endless lottery winnings in the big sky," the company said in their post.

Dave's announced there would be a memorial at the station 5 p.m. Friday to celebrate Reed "and all the funny stories he has shared with us over the years."

According to a Gofundme page created by the Delaware Rivers Towns Charities to support Leary's family, he was a member of the fire company for 40 years and a U.S. Marines veteran.

Leary was also employed as a bridge monitor for the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission's New Hope-Lambertville Bridge.