Rochelle Park, NJ man tried to kill 79-year-old with wooden baton, prosecutor says

A North Jersey man has been accused of using a wooden baton to hit a 79-year-old over the head, trying to kill him.

Mohammad Ramadan, of Rochelle Park, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and unlawful weapons possession, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced on Friday.

The 34-year-old tech consultant had tried to kill the older man when he used the baton to bludgeon him in Fair Lawn on Tuesday, according to Musella.

Fair Lawn Police said they responded before 3 p.m. to find the injured man at 0-99 Plaza Road. The address belongs to The Levine Law Firm.

He was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson and treated for head injuries.

Ramadan was arrested on Wednesday. Authorities did not disclose a possible motive for the attack, as of Friday.

