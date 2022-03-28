I’m not sure I how I feel about the news that there is a robot hamburger vending machine in the Newport Centre mall in Jersey City. On the one hand, I’m a sucker for a good burger; on the other hand, how good could a machine burger be?

The robot itself is a big red box, seven feet tall by five feet wide. You order with a touch screen, although customization is limited. The Roboburger is a 4-ounce Angus beef patty on a toasted potato bun with mustard, ketchup and cheddar cheese.

The machine is kept sanitary and the patties arrive in containers so that they’re not touched by human hands.

According to CNET, anyway, it’s not a bad burger. While the reviewer’s burger came out a little messy, she gave it a generally positive review, saying she could see herself ordering one at an airport. The burger costs $6.99.

The company is run by three men in Jersey City, according to their website:

They dreamt that students would have access to hot, fresh and affordable meals even at 2.00 AM while they prepare for finals. That travelers will never be forced into eating a cold overpriced sandwich in an airport, unless that’s what they choose to do. And that busy employees will never have to eat a vending machine candy bar as a meal replacement ever again.

The company is headquartered in Newark, and that’s where they assemble the machines. While the Newport Centre Mall is the first location, they are planning to expand to hospitals, college campuses, airports and office break rooms.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

2022 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge photos More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.