Robbers armed with knife storm Home Depot in NJ
🔴 One thief filled a shopping cart with rolls of copper electrical wire
🔴 He pulled a knife on an employee who tried to stop him
🔴 A second man helped load the rolls into a car in the parking lot
TOMS RIVER — Police are looking for armed robbers who stole 27 rolls of electrical wire Wednesday afternoon from a Home Depot store on Route 9.
One of the robbers used bolt cutters to open the lock of the fence around the area where the rolls of 12/2 wire are stored.
He filled a shopping cart with wiring before pulling out a utility knife to threaten a store employee who approached him, police said.
Who owns the getaway car?
Outside in the parking lot, a second man helped load the rolls into a white Chevrolet Impala and drove off.
The registered owner of the car, whose appearance does not match either of the suspects, told investigators that he had sold the car at a gas station in Delaware.
Police asked anyone with information about the theft to call 732-349-0150 ext. 1346.
What's so great about wiring?
The rolls of wire are attractive to thieves on two levels, according to law enforcement.
Copper can be sold for $380 a pound on the black market making one roll worth over $500.
The rolls, which are sold at retail for between $150-$180 each, can be purchased at half price on the black market by contractors and electricians.
