Robber with knife holds up man doing yard work, cops say

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A man was robbed at knifepoint as he did yard work on Friday, according to police.

John Drager Jr. was wearing a ski mask and all-black clothing when he approached the man outside his home on Iorio Drive in the Yardville section of Hamilton around 2:15 p.m.

The resident was walked back into the house by Drager, who demanded cash and jewelry.

The resident complied and the suspect ran off, according to police. The resident was not injured.

Three police officers tracked down Drager and took him into custody a short distance from the scene.

Drager was charged with robbery, kidnapping, weapons offenses and obstruction.

Trenton police told the Trentonian last October that Drager was arrested during a traffic stop and found with 106 decks of heroin, 56 Cyclobenzaprine pills, three grams of crack cocaine and a small plastic bag containing additional cocaine.

