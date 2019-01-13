NJ’s first 2019 winter storm has road crews at the ready

TRENTON — Southern areas of New Jersey got the winter's first taste of snow on Sunday morning.

The worst of the snow was falling below Route 195 with the area under a Winter Weather Advisory. The most snow is expected in Cumberland County which was under a Winter Storm Warning.

The state Department of Transportation was prepared with over 1,000 contractor plows and spreaders working in South and Central Jersey to keep state highways clear and open, according to spokesman Stephen Schapiro.

He urged drivers to give them a wide berth to not pass them. "Stay back so they can clear the road in front of you," Schapirio said. He also said drivers should avoid unnecessary travel but if you do need to out allow extra time.

A downed utility pole closed down Route 22 westbound in Hillside around 6:30 a.m. but it's not known if weather played a factor.

"It is not a major, state-crippling, bread-and-milk storm. But it's not exactly minor in South Jersey either — especially with snowfall potentially continuing through the start of Monday morning's commute," said Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow, who expected the snow to taper off in North and Central Jersey but late morning.

"There could be additional snow shower activity through Monday morning with Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland Counties bearing the brunt of the snowfall.

Ruth Dalton reported a "winter wonderland" with about an inch of snow in Barnegat on Dan Zarrow's Facebook page while dustings were reported in Bridgewater, Hopatcong and Middlesex Borough.

Power outages were not an issue with this storm with only a handful of outages reported on the JCP&L, PSE&G and Atlantic City Electric outage maps.

