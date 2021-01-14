The amount of communication through the lockdown has been staggering. From Twitter DMs to Facebook posts to emails, I'm flooded with personal communication. I do my best to respond to as many as possible and often sit up late into the night writing responses to thoughtful inquiries especially when they disagree with me, support masks, think Trump is a racist, you know the drill. I had an exchange with a former colleague this week about Trump after his disappointing speech and wanted to share the sentiment with you.

One comment I got yesterday was a note saying that Trump is a colossal failure because he was impeached twice, lost both houses and lost the popular vote twice. You read that and think that it's hard to refute because they are facts, but of course there is another side to the story. Here was my response:

Not the full story of course. The criminals on the left who purposely destroyed our economic and civil liberties were willing to bring the country down to defeat him. Sickening actually. And Trump let them do it. I would’ve fired Fauci and cleaned house at the CDC in April. Given the fact that the age of expected death is lower than COVID deaths...and 94% have 2.6 comorbidities...and it almost never hurts kids...and teachers in school throughout the pandemic have a 57% less chance of needing medical care than other workers https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1347211615675023361?s=20 , a tough president who actually listened to science would have seen this thru to re-election and it woulda gone the way of the swine flu. Lessons learned.

Then, my Left wing friend went on to say he's always thought of Trump as an idiot and racist and the GOP is directionless. My response concedes that the GOP is in a lot of trouble most likely leading to a Murphy re-election and potentially a new party. Here's what I responded:

I’m seeing the change with my ratings and the callers. Younger and way more diverse. I’m not a ‘conservative’ talk show host. I’m a populist. Working class people have been wrecked by the elites in both parties. Many democrats and people of color are calling in. They hate Trump, but agree with me that the country should have never shut down. Only lockdown states saw maximum deaths. The policy was a disaster from go. The GOP is dead without a message that empowers working families. Jobs. Jobs. Jobs. We’ll see. Murphy wins in 21. And Kamala wins in 24. By then people will be ready for a political shift. Could be a split among states. Could be a new party. Nothing is certain at this point.

Then in a typical comment, which I've heard from many friends (and former friends who so hate my message that they can't deal with the messenger!), basically saying, "If we all wore masks, we'd be open!" My response recognized the utter failure of the masks to stop the spread. In every area with a mask mandate, there is a a rise in cases. Viruses spread, most people are fine and a mask that has a mesh which is 100 times larger than the size of the virus isn't going to protect you.

The Danish Study was among many factual reports on how there is almost no difference between wearing a mask and not when it comes to catching COVID. If we had recognized the uselessness of the mask, and the potential dangers, we could have had an honest conversation about medical care for the vulnerable and best practices, including weight loss, healthy diets, holistic healing and general hygiene. Instead we have a ridiculous mandate which has essentially been accepted as a new normal.

The problem with the masks is they don’t work. If masks worked we’d see a flattening in the 1083 counties with mandates. Opposite is true. We should have focused on protecting the elderly and isolating symptomatic people. Healthy people should have been able to live their lives. Look at Alabama! There will be no spike. Just like there was no spike after BLM protests. All about politicians using masks to make you think they did something. They all failed.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.